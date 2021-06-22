Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
Rain chances ramp back up in time for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday

Latest News

.
HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom
.
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
.
Florence leaders vote on infrastructure plan
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers