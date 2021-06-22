Submit a Tip
SC’s Tax Free Weekend begins Aug. 6

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer just started, but there are already a few dates parents will want to put on their calendars for back-to-school shopping.

The annual South Carolina Tax Free weekend is scheduled for Aug. 6 through Aug. 8, according to the state Department of Revenue.

For 72 hours, shoppers can buy computers, clothes, school supplies and a variety of other items free of state sales tax.

Last year, shoppers in the Palmetto State saved more than $18 million dollars in tax-free sales during the shopping holiday, officials said.

For more on the Tax Free Weekend, click here.

