Scotland County Sheriff’s Office employees to receive pay raise

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Sheriff Ralph Kersey says all 60 of his employees will soon get a pay raise.

The sheriff in Scotland County, N.C., says the county board of commissioners recently approved the 9.2% increase, in addition to a 2% cost of living increase for a total of 11.2%.

This means the entry level salary for a deputy goes from $32,000 to $37,560 while a detention center employee will see a salary change from $28,900 to $34,320, according to Kersey.

“I am pleased with the decision for a raise of 11.2%. Though it is not the 15%, it is still a good raise that will help build morale and help our employees financially,” Kersey said.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office consistently ranks as one of the lowest paid law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, according to the sheriff.

He says the last time his office received a raise beyond a cost of living increase was a 5% increase in 2016.

The raises will take effect July 1, 2021, Kersey says.

