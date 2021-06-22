Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office employees to receive pay raise

Scotland County County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Scotland County County Sheriff's Office vehicle(Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Sheriff Ralph Kersey says all 60 of his employees will soon get a pay raise.

The sheriff in Scotland County, N.C., says the county board of commissioners recently approved the 9.2% increase, in addition to a 2% cost of living increase for a total of 11.2%.

This means the entry level salary for a deputy goes from $32,000 to $37,560 while a detention center employee will see a salary change from $28,900 to $34,320, according to Kersey.

“I am pleased with the decision for a raise of 11.2%. Though it is not the 15%, it is still a good raise that will help build morale and help our employees financially,” Kersey said.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office consistently ranks as one of the lowest paid law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, according to the sheriff.

He says the last time his office received a raise beyond a cost of living increase was a 5% increase in 2016.

The raises will take effect July 1, 2021, Kersey says.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries

Latest News

.
HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom
.
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
WMBF News at 6
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
13-year-old Maggie went to the beach with her friends Saturday morning to take sunrise photos.
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.