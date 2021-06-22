Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Future Makers hosting virtual career fair for military community

(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Future Makers is teaming up with Comporium, Boeing, and Ping by Tallo to host a virtual career fair for the state’s military community.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It will be open to active service members, veterans, transitioning military, family members and spouses of military, ROTC/JROTC, military college students, and those interested in the military community.

Organizers say over thirty different employers including Bridgestone, Cummins, Starbucks, and T-Mobile will be attending the career fair.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Two Little River women accused in illicit massage parlor operation in N.C.
A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according...
Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach
Donnielle Matthews-Green
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries

Latest News

ALEXA AM NEWS (6-23-2021)
A fire destroyed a first responder's barn where he keeps equipment for his fencing business.
Community rallies behind North Myrtle Beach firefighter after losing business in barn fire
Get out on the sand and enjoy today!
FIRST ALERT: Refreshing & comfortable weather arrives
Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report
WMBF News at 11
Florence School District 4 board weighs legal options in consolidation fight