Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

N.C. man sentenced to 35 years in jail for sex trafficking of a minor

Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than three decades in prison for sex trafficking of a minor, officials said.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, 34-year-old Marvarlus Cortel Snead, of Four Oaks, was sentenced Monday to 420 months in prison, or 35 years, and a life term of supervised release for sex trafficking of a minor and using the internet to operate a prostitution enterprise.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Snead was convicted of the charges after a four-day jury trial, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the minor victim.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Snead prostituted an adult female and a minor victim in various locations throughout N.C.’s eastern district in December 2017 and January 2018.

Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance, according to prosecutors. He also engaged in a sexual relationship with both women and, after convincing them to join him, manipulated them and took their money for himself, authorities said.

The defendant was arrested following a Jan. 24, 2018, prostitution sting at a hotel in Wilmington, N.C., where he was prostituting the minor after posting ads online, the release stated.

Following his arrest, Snead sought to continue his manipulation of the minor victim by coercing the victim into signing false affidavits aimed at exonerating him but which were actually written by others at his direction, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the...
Myrtle Beach releases list of official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend

Latest News

.
HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom
.
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
.
Florence leaders vote on infrastructure plan
A woman will spend three decades behind bars for fatally stabbing her husband in 2017, the 15th...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs