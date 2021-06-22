N.C. man sentenced to 35 years in jail for sex trafficking of a minor

JOHNSON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than three decades in prison for sex trafficking of a minor, officials said.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, 34-year-old Marvarlus Cortel Snead, of Four Oaks, was sentenced Monday to 420 months in prison, or 35 years, and a life term of supervised release for sex trafficking of a minor and using the internet to operate a prostitution enterprise.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Snead was convicted of the charges after a four-day jury trial, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the minor victim.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Snead prostituted an adult female and a minor victim in various locations throughout N.C.’s eastern district in December 2017 and January 2018.

Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance, according to prosecutors. He also engaged in a sexual relationship with both women and, after convincing them to join him, manipulated them and took their money for himself, authorities said.

The defendant was arrested following a Jan. 24, 2018, prostitution sting at a hotel in Wilmington, N.C., where he was prostituting the minor after posting ads online, the release stated.

Following his arrest, Snead sought to continue his manipulation of the minor victim by coercing the victim into signing false affidavits aimed at exonerating him but which were actually written by others at his direction, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.