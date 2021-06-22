Submit a Tip
‘My heart stopped’: Mother warns of ocean’s dangers after daughter gets caught in currents

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand parent is warning others of the dangers of the ocean after her daughter had to be rescued by first responders.

Annie Campbell Yunginger’s 13-year-old daughter Maggie went to the beach over the weekend to take sunrise photos with her friends.

After going into the water, Maggie and one of her friends realized they couldn’t swim back to shore because the current was so strong. The more they tried, the farther out into the water they got.

Thankfully, they both had their phones with them in the water, so they called 911 and had to be rescued by first responders on jet skis.

“I absolutely panicked,” Campbell Yunginger said. “My heart stopped. I was so scared.”

The situation particularly took Campbell Yunginger off guard because she was confident in her daughter’s ability to handle the ocean.

“My daughter takes surf lessons, has been on swim teams, she’s strong, she’s fearful of the ocean, respects the ocean. I thought we covered all the bases and this still happened to her like that,” she said.

Campbell Yunginger hopes her daughter’s story is a strong reminder to others about the dangers of currents.

“It just can happen so easily and so quickly, and to anyone,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how athletic you are. I mean the ocean is just so much stronger than we are. And I just want people to realize that.”

Campbell Yunginger said her daughter did exactly what she should have done. She remained calm, called 911 and floated on her back.

Officials also say it’s smart to swim diagonally with the current as opposed to swimming directly against it.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

