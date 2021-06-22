Man hospitalized after nearly drowning in ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sent to the hospital after nearly drowning in the ocean Sunday afternoon, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.

Police say they were called to the area of 100 Beach Place just after 2 p.m. for an ocean rescue call.

The victim, who the report listed as a 20-year-old man, was already being loaded into an ambulance when officers arrived on scene.

According to the report, ocean rescue personnel found the man unresponsive on the shore after witnesses pulled him from the ocean.

First responders then began administering CPR and the man became responsive, police say. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

The victim and other witnesses were interviewed by authorities at the hospital.

A ‘Double Red Flag’ warning, which means ocean swimming is prohibited, was in effect Sunday due to dangerous conditions.

