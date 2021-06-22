Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘It’s the perfect opportunity’: Rod Wilson reunites with Jamey Chadwell on CCU football staff

By Gabe McDonald
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The newest addition to the Coastal Carolina football staff is no stranger to his fellow coaches.

Rod Wilson was hired as CCU’s inside linebackers coach on June 2. He comes to Conway after spending one season at his alma mater, The University of South Carolina. Wilson, a South Carolina native, played linebacker for the Gamecocks and had a six-year career in the National Football League.

After his career came to an end in 2010, Wilson got his first coaching opportunity at Charleston Southern University in 2013. The head coach of the Buccaneers at the time? None other than current Chanticleer head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Though Wilson enjoyed having the opportunity to coach at his alma mater, he says the chance to come to Coastal and rejoin forces with a number of his peers was a no-brainer.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to go back to the guys that gave me my first job; Coach Chadwell and Coach Staggs,” said Wilson. “The opportunity they gave me at Charleston Southern back in 2013 was a great opportunity and this wasn’t an opportunity I had to really think a whole lot about. Just building that relationship with him and knowing Coach Staggs for a while it was an easy decision.”

“There’s a consistency that he’s aware of how we do things,” said Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell. “And as a coaching staff, if you’re successful, you want consistency in anything you do. When you have to re-train people all of the time it makes it harder. He’s been in our system obviously and knows the terminology but more importantly to me he knows the way we want to try and do things and he embodies that.”

With the hire, defensive coordinator Chad Staggs moves to the secondary to coach the Chanticleer safeties.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Rain chances ramp back up in time for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday
A vehicle overturned in Longs early Monday morning, leaving one person injured, according to...
Vehicle overturns on Highway 90 in Longs, one sent to hospital

Latest News

‘It’s the perfect opportunity’: Rod Wilson reunites with Jamey Chadwell on CCU football staff
A'ja Wilson will make her Olympic debut next month.
Gamecocks legend A’ja Wilson to join Dawn Staley at Tokyo Olympic Games
Jon Rahm, of Spain, pumps his fist after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
Boston could not be stopped on either end of the court as she finished with 17 points and 19...
Boston leads USA to gold in AmeriCup finals