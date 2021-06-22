‘It’s the perfect opportunity’: Rod Wilson reunites with Jamey Chadwell on CCU football staff

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The newest addition to the Coastal Carolina football staff is no stranger to his fellow coaches.

Rod Wilson was hired as CCU’s inside linebackers coach on June 2. He comes to Conway after spending one season at his alma mater, The University of South Carolina. Wilson, a South Carolina native, played linebacker for the Gamecocks and had a six-year career in the National Football League.

After his career came to an end in 2010, Wilson got his first coaching opportunity at Charleston Southern University in 2013. The head coach of the Buccaneers at the time? None other than current Chanticleer head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Though Wilson enjoyed having the opportunity to coach at his alma mater, he says the chance to come to Coastal and rejoin forces with a number of his peers was a no-brainer.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to go back to the guys that gave me my first job; Coach Chadwell and Coach Staggs,” said Wilson. “The opportunity they gave me at Charleston Southern back in 2013 was a great opportunity and this wasn’t an opportunity I had to really think a whole lot about. Just building that relationship with him and knowing Coach Staggs for a while it was an easy decision.”

“There’s a consistency that he’s aware of how we do things,” said Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell. “And as a coaching staff, if you’re successful, you want consistency in anything you do. When you have to re-train people all of the time it makes it harder. He’s been in our system obviously and knows the terminology but more importantly to me he knows the way we want to try and do things and he embodies that.”

With the hire, defensive coordinator Chad Staggs moves to the secondary to coach the Chanticleer safeties.

