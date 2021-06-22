Submit a Tip
‘I loved it’: Darlington County educator retiring after 47 years

By Cameron Crowe
Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County School District Administrator Dr. Jane Hursey will retire after 47 years as a teacher, principal and administrator.

Hursey’s touched the lives of thousands of students and coworkers during the last half-century.

She first walked into Darlington’s Saint Johns Elementary School as a student 64 years ago.

Hursey was hired to teach at Spring Elementary in 1974 and eventually served in almost every role for the Darlington County School District.

“Twenty one years later I entered that same front door as the assistant principal at Saint Johns Elementary, so I began my career as an administrator, walking up the same steps I did when I was a first-grader, and I loved it,” Hursey said.

Hursey took some time away from the district to get her master’s and doctorate.

For 14 years, she served as the superintendent of a Christian school in Texas.

Hursey said while she loved her time in Texas, she always wanted to come back home to Darlington.

She’s served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources since 2006.

“I watched my children grow up and then educate their children, and why would I not be drawn to something that fulfills my soul, it’s something I believe God appointed me to do,” Hursey said.

With three days left until she retires, Hursey’s still busy cleaning out her office and going through 60 years of memories while finishing up evaluations.

Hursey said while she’s going to miss interacting with students and staff, her front porch will always be open to visitors.

“Isn’t it a wonderful thing to feel in your life that you’ve been embraced since I left my home and in my home, and then to walk into Darlington County School District and feel that you never leave it, and even if I retire I still feel those arms around me,” Hursey said.

One of Hursey’s former students at Spring Elementary, Chuck Miller, will take her place as assistant superintendent of human resources.

