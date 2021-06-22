Submit a Tip
How to with Halley: Juggling at the Alabama Theatre

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For great family fun, The Alabama Theatre’s ONE, the show has something for all ages! As of June 10th, they’re officially back open. Throughout the summer, they’ll offer free admission for children ages 16 and under.

We loved catching up with Slim Chance for How to with Halley. He gave us the basics for learning how to juggle and showed off some of the skills you’ll see at the Alabama Theatre.

Come along with us! For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

