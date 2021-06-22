Submit a Tip
Host of Chants garner preseason All-Conference recognition

Coastal Carolina had double-digit student-athletes recognized by the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports publications
CCU long snapper CJ Schrimpf is one of 21 Chanticleers to receive preseason honors.
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had double-digit student-athletes named to the preseason all-conference Sun Belt teams by both the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports publications.

Headlined by first-team selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports at quarterback in Grayson McCall, the Chanticleers had a total of eight student-athletes named to the preseason all-conference team by both media outlets in McCall, wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Isaiah Likely, offensive guard Trey Carter, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, bandit end Jeffrey Gunter, inside linebacker Silas Kelly, and cornerback D’Jordan Strong.

Rising sophomore offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, fifth-year senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher, and senior placekicker Massimo Biscardi all landed on the preseason all-conference second team for both publications, while safety Alex Spillum was tabbed preseason all-conference second-team by Phil Steele and third-team from Athlon Sports.

Picking up third-team all-conference honors from Phil Steele was offensive linemen Steven Bedosky and Sam Thompson, and long-snapper CJ Schrimpf, while Thompson was joined on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-Sun Belt fourth team along with fellow offensive lineman Antwine Loper.

While named to the preseason All-Sun Belt first team at running back, Reese White garnered fourth-team recognition on offense from Phil Steele as did wideout Kameron Brown.

Redshirt senior Enock Makonzo was named to the preseason all-conference fourth-team by both publications and was joined by Heiligh as a punt returner on both teams as well.

Rounding out the honors was senior cornerback Derick Bush and senior running back and kick returner Shermari Jones both receiving preseason fourth-team accolades from Athlon Sports.

