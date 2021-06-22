Submit a Tip
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island Road in the Loris area.((Source: Thom Zacharopoulos))
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the Loris area.

Crews were called to the structure fire Monday night in the 700 block Hulls Island Road.

A viewer sent WMBF News several pictures of the scene where a huge black cloud of smoke was seen coming from the building.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox arrived at the scene and saw what appeared to be a barn that was destroyed by the flames. HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said that a camper, vehicle and equipment were also damaged in the fire.

Casey said the fire is now under control and will be under investigation.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.

The Loris Fire Department, Nakina Fire and Rescue and Tabor City Fire Department were also called in to help fight the flames.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

