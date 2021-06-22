Submit a Tip
HGTC names crime scene investigation lab in honor of Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County

HGTC named its criminal scene investigation lab in honor of the Sheriff's Foundation of Horry County.((Source: WMBF News))
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The crime scene investigation lab at Horry-Georgetown Technical College has officially been named.

On Tuesday, the school named the lab in honor of the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County.

The Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County partnered with HGTC in 2015 and established a $30,000 endowed scholarship for the criminal justice program. Since then they have provided yearly scholarships to highly qualified applicants who looking for a career in law enforcement or a criminal justice-related field.

The president of the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County, Tom Fox, said while it may be a contentious time for students to pursue a career in law enforcement, it’s a decision that needs to be supported.

“This is one of the premier criminal justice programs in our region, and we felt that it was very important that we provide financial assistance for those young students and older students that come back to school later in life to seek a career in law enforcement,” Fox said.

HGTC recently announced a new partnership with the state’s Criminal Justice Academy to provide an alternate career pathway for entering law enforcement.

The college began offering the new Pre-Police Academy Training Certificate to the first class on Monday. The certificate is a four-course program and a new pathway to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

