HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County School Board members approved two plans that will address students’ academic needs and safety.

Leaders unanimously approved the “Student Academic Loss” plan to help those who may have fallen behind due to the school changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district will use $27.2 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to pay for interventionists to help close the learning gap.

Teachers will identify students who may have fallen behind over the past few years, and the interventionist will work with them in small groups.

There will be one reading/math learning loss interventionist for each elementary school, including K-12 HCS Virtual, to help students. But schools with more than 1,000 students will receive an additional interventionist.

In middle schools, there will be one math learning loss interventionist and one reading learning loss interventionist at each school.

There will be an additional teacher at each high school to address learning loss.

Horry County School Board members also unanimously a “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction” plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Many parts of the school year will return to normal, but there will still be precautions taken.

Some of those include limiting non-essential visitors and activities, encouraging schools to incorporate face-to-face and virtual events to manage the number of large gatherings and make lunchtimes longer or staggered.

The plan also includes continuing to use an electrostatic sprayer with germicide on high-touch areas.

Each school will have a designated area to isolate students who have COVID-19 symptoms.

But one thing missing from the plan is plexiglass barriers. The school district is removing those from classrooms this summer.

