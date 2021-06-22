FIRST ALERT: Another round of widespread showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front arrives today, ramping up our rain chances through the day. Expect widespread showers and storms to impact your plans today, especially this afternoon.

Showers & storms return today with the best chance of downpours this afternoon. (WMBF)

We’re already looking at our first round of showers moving in this morning. As you’re stepping out the door this morning, grab the rain jacket or rain gear! Showers will move into the Grand Strand by the morning commute and will stick around throughout the rest of the day.

Showers & storms continue today with a strong storm threat later this afternoon. (WMBF)

By this afternoon, storms will become common as afternoon heating allows for storms to fire up along the actual cold front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a strong storm or two will be possible today with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. We’re under a level one threat for a very low chance of severe weather today.

The off and on showers and storms will continue through the rest of the work week. (WMBF)

This cold front gets hung up along the Grand Strand and will keep those rain chances going into the rest of the week. Expect additional afternoon downpours through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. The best rain chances this week line up right along the coast.

The heat index will climb into the upper 90s by the weekend with daily showers and storms. (WMBF)

Summertime weather returns with the afternoon showers and storms for this weekend. Highs will return to the mid-upper 80s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s most afternoons.

