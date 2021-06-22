Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Location management took down the front sign for Donny's Saloon as they rebrand the business.
Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting
Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries

Latest News

.
HCS board members approve plans to address academic loss, ‘safe return’ to classroom
.
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
.
Florence leaders vote on infrastructure plan
The 2021 S.C. Tax Free Weekend will begin Aug. 6. (source: WIS)
SC’s Tax Free Weekend begins Aug. 6