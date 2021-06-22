Submit a Tip
DHEC: S.C. records less than 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths announced

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

That mark was down from the 56 confirmed cases DHEC announced on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 492,869 and deaths to 8,629, officials said.

In Horry County, there was one new confirmed case and no additional deaths. Florence County saw no new cases and no additional deaths. For more information, click here.

According to DHEC, 2,585 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 1.7%.



Of the state’s 11,243 inpatient hospital beds, 8,147 are in use for a 72.46% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 155 are COVID-19 patients, of which 35 are in ICU and 19 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

