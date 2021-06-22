Carolina Forest HS tabs Thane Maness as new head baseball coach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the beginning of a new era at Carolina Forest High School. The school announced on Monday evening that Dreher head coach Thane Maness will be the Panthers’ new skipper.

Maness brings 23 years of educational and coaching experience to Carolina Forest. He previously served as an educator and coach at Camden Military Academy, Richland Northeast High School, and most recently Dreher High School. While at Richland Northeast, his teams made the playoffs seven out of ten seasons, playing for the district finals in 2006, 2014, and 2015.

At Dreher, Coach Maness took over a struggling program that had won only 6 games in 2014. His teams had playoff appearances in 2017-2019; in 2018 the Blue Devils made a deep playoff run playing for the District Finals.

In addition to his high school experience, he has served as Head Coach for Richland Post Six and Camden Post 17 American Legion Teams, as well as several coaching positions within the Canes Baseball organization. There will be a meet and greet with Maness in the CFHS community room on Wednesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m.

