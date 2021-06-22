Submit a Tip
The Alabama Theatre is officially back open

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach is back open with One, The Show.

After closing following the Christmas show, the theatre officially reopened on June 10th. Plus, for the entire Summer, children under 16 get in free (2 children per 1 paid adult).

Come along with us for everything you can expect!

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

