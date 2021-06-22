AG: S.C. man secretly recorded thousands of videos of 19 people, including children; sentenced to 20 years

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says a man secretly recorded thousands of inappropriate videos of 19 people, including children over an eight-year span and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree; one count of sexual exploitation of minor, third degree; and four counts of voyeurism.

On Sept. 17, 2018, investigators conducted an investigation into the use of a file-sharing program for the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. An online user sent sexually explicit files of children to an investigator. the investigation traced the user sharing the material to a residence located in York County. The investigator forwarded this information to another investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 9, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Ehrnschwender’s home. At that time, investigators seized a number of computer and digital-related devices and they were later examined by law enforcement.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office located over 501,263 photos and 8,907 videos of child sexual abuse material on these devices.

While reviewing the computer-related devices, law enforcement also uncovered over 7,500 voyeuristic videos that Ehrnschwender recorded.

The investigation revealed that Ehrschwender had placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of his house and he secretly recorded friends and family members over at least an eight-year span. In all, Ehrnschwender recorded 19 different people, including minors, without their consent.

Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall sentenced Ehrnschwender to 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree charge, to be followed by a sentence of 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree charge. He received three years on each of the voyeurism charges, to run concurrent with the 20 years on the other charges.

He had to forfeit his computer and digital devices and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.