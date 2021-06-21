‘You’re not alone’: Tidelands Health creates program to help COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - COVID-19 “long-haulers” could finally get the help they need.

Tidelands Health just launched a new program aimed at getting people experiencing longer than normal COVID-19 longer back to the life they had before contracting the illness.

Doctors at Tidelands Health said this program is meant not just to help heal physical issues but also mental ones.

With the Tidelands Health Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program, long-haulers will be teamed up with a primary care physician and a care navigator who coordinates care and serves as a resource for education and support.

From there, the care team is extended to include specialists based on what a patient’s long-term symptoms are.

Dr. Lisa Centelli, a COVID-19 long-hauler who also works at Tidelands Health, had several symptoms.

“I presented with just a mild cough and quickly it escalated into shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness,” Centilli said.

Her symptoms stayed with her even after testing negative for COVID-19 later.

“I just go so weak I couldn’t get out of bed,” she said.

The program Tidelands Health created is meant to help people just like Centilli.

“We’re going to help them get linked with other patients if they’d like in communication in some way and also having providers that are seeing other patients with this and explain to them that, ‘Listen, you’re not alone,’” Dr. William Epperson, with Tidelands Health, said.

This program is available to anyone, not just current Tidelands Health patients. Those who are interested can find information on how to get involved by clicking here.

