Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boat of fishermen captured a massive waterspout off the coast of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Monday.

Strong storms and flash flooding pushed through southeast Louisiana on June 21.

Perry Shifflett captured the waterspout in the Fourleague Bay area around 2 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a massive fire Monday night along Hulls Island...
Multiple agencies battle two-alarm fire in Loris area; no reported injuries
Rain chances ramp back up in time for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday

Latest News

Another round of widespread showers & storms
Another round of widespread showers & storms
Another round of widespread showers & storms
A strong storm or two is possible for this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Another round of widespread showers & storms
Widespread downpours and storms arrive Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances arrive through the week
Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday