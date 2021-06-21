Submit a Tip
SC gas prices fall slightly, analysts expect trend to continue into summer

Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, a GasBuddy report states.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in the Palmetto State fell 2.3 per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.75 per gallon for regular gasoline.

That figure is based on a survey of 3,028 gas stations across South Carolina conducted by GasBuddy. Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you are.

The lowest gas in the Tri-County area as of Monday morning was at a Goose Creek station charging $2.52.

South Carolina prices are 8.7 cents lower than one month ago but stand 91 cents-per-gallon higher than one year ago, DeHaan said.

The rise in gas prices eased across most of the country for the first time in months, he said.

“There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage,” DeHaan said. “As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

In other parts of the state, per-gallon prices stood at $2.68 in the Columbia area and $2.74 in the Spartanburg area. Gas in the Augusta, Georgia area was selling for $2.80 per gallon.

