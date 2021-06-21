Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in North Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Police responded to the 1000 block of 39th Avenue South around 5 p.m. on June 3 for reports of a vehicle hit by gunfire, a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety stated.

Authorities reportedly found a bullet hole in the rear passenger side of a 2008 Ford Econoline. Police said they also found utility equipment nearby that was damaged by gunfire.

The investigation revealed that between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. the previous night, 19-year-old Curtell Bradley and another man pulled up to a house and exited a vehicle while brandishing firearms, according to the report.

The vehicle was reportedly driven by a woman, identified by police as 18-year-old Nykema Wilson.

A man standing outside his home said when he saw the guns, he began running toward his house and heard a volley of gunfire. Police said the suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.

In addition to the Ford Econoline and the utility equipment, police also said the man’s home was hit by gunfire. According to the report, two bullet holes were found on the outside of the home but did not appear to exit the interior walls.

A video clip from the home’s security camera shows at least one of the suspects firing a weapon toward the man as he flees toward the residence, the report confirmed.

Both Bradley and Wilson were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 9, according to booking records.

Wilson, who is charged with attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol, was released from jail the following day on $16,000 bond.

Booking records show Bradley is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and three drug offenses.

As of Monday, Bradley remains behind bars on $88,115 bond.

