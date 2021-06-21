Submit a Tip
Police search for suspects in Bell Ave. shooting in Hartsville

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARSTVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police are seeking the person or persons who fired shots on Bell Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to information from the Hartsville Police Department, the shots were fired at 12:21 p.m.

A vehicle of interest leaving the scene was a silver grey SUV, possibly a Kia, with a non-working tail/brake light, authorities said.

According to police, the vehicle is occupied by young men armed with an AR-style rifle with a short barrel.

Authorities said there were no reports anyone getting hit by gunfire. However, a passing driver was hurt by broken glass when their window shattered, according to the HPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

