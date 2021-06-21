Police search for suspect vehicle follow second shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police say they are searching for a gunman who shot a man on a moped Monday in Hartsville.

Authorities said someone fired a gun around 1:30 p.m. on Sumter Avenue near Howard Street.

Police said city cameras caught the crime on Sumter Avenue on video. They said the gunman fire a shot from a silver car.

The victim was hit in the leg and taken to McLeod for treatment.

It is the second shooting to happen in the city within 90 minutes. The first one happened around 12:15 p.m. on Bell Avenue.

Police don’t believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call police.

