Over 65 dogs, cats adopted from Grand Strand Humane Society during ‘Pick Me SC’ campaign

By Natasha Laguerre
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Father’s Day weekend turned out to be the perfect time for one Grand Strand family to welcome a new, furry addition.

The Grand Strand Humane Society participated in the statewide “Pick Me SC” campaign, which is seeing many shelters waive adoption fees for a limited time this month.

Even though GSHS is packed with pets, staff are hoping to find new homes for as many as they can.

But finding the right fit is their top priority.

“Is so important to us for our staff and volunteer to make the right match for the right animal and right family,” said Jess Wnuk, GSHS Executive Director.

Meanwhile, the Newman family was looking for the right match.

It was father Shane Newman’s idea to adopt a new addition to the family on Father’s Day.

“I love a dog, I love the connection,” he said. “I feel like you can run and play we are a really active family, we go to the skate park, we go to the beach, they can keep up.”

His son, 9-year-old Gunner, couldn’t wait to meet his new friend. He never has had a dog before, until he met a big Pitbull named Butterball.

“He is amazing, he is a sweetheart,” Shane said of the dog.

GSHS says more than 65 dogs & cats were adopted this weekend, but their ultimate goal is to clear the shelter and make room for new arrivals.

“Take the best care of the animal here at the shelter, also help those in the community and helping as a resource in the community,” said Wnuck.

If you’re ready to adopt, adoption is free until Friday.

Click here for more information.

