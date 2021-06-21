One hurt after vehicle overturns on Highway 90 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle overturned in Longs early Monday morning, leaving one person injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident at Highway 90 and Stephens Lane at 2:05 a.m., HCFR confirmed.

Officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.