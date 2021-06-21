Submit a Tip
One hurt after officer-involved shooting in the Pee Dee

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County.
By Nick Doria
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday morning outside a nightclub on Highway 15.

One person was taken into custody in North Carolina and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Murphy said the deputy involved in the incident is fine.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

