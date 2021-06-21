Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach releases list of official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the Fourth of July holiday

City officials said it’s illegal for individuals to shoot fireworks within the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach leaders said instead of risking a ticket “and making your neighbors unhappy” by shooting fireworks, revelers should enjoy one of the professional fireworks displays over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

They are:

  • July 2 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach
  • July 2 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 3 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 4 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
  • July 4 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach
  • July 4 – 10 p.m. – from Second Avenue Pier, Ocean Boulevard
  • July 6 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Further south along the Grand Strand, the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk’s popular July 4 fireworks display is returning for 2021. According to information on the marshwalk’s website, it will begin at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

