Myrtle Beach receives grant to build pedestrian, bicycle bridge in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge will soon come to The Market Common.

According to information from Myrtle Beach leaders, the city received a $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department to build the bridge over the outfall of the Thunderbolt Park lake on Farrow Parkway.

The bridge will be near the existing picnic shelter and bicycle repair station, and will allow walkers and bikers to cross over to the far side of the lake’s Avenger Trail, a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.

Back in 2015, the city of Myrtle Beach received a grant from the SCPRT to build the trailhead, restrooms parking and outdoor classroom at that location, officials said.

According to the city, construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

