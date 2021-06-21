Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach receives grant to build pedestrian, bicycle bridge in The Market Common

A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will soon come to The Market Common.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will soon come to The Market Common.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge will soon come to The Market Common.

According to information from Myrtle Beach leaders, the city received a $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department to build the bridge over the outfall of the Thunderbolt Park lake on Farrow Parkway.

The bridge will be near the existing picnic shelter and bicycle repair station, and will allow walkers and bikers to cross over to the far side of the lake’s Avenger Trail, a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.

Back in 2015, the city of Myrtle Beach received a grant from the SCPRT to build the trailhead, restrooms parking and outdoor classroom at that location, officials said.

According to the city, construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Marlboro County crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck

Latest News

Conway Police Department hosts Camp G.R.E.A.T summer program for kids. (Source: WMBF News)
Conway police host summer camp to prevent gang violence among youth
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County.
One hurt after officer-involved shooting in the Pee Dee
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
Troopers investigating weekend crash that killed 3 in Georgetown County
Camp G.R.E.A.T. Begins Monday
Camp G.R.E.A.T. Begins Monday