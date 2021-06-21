Submit a Tip
Judge sentences man to 18 years in prison for deadly Myrtle Beach motel shooting

Larry Carter
Larry Carter((Source: JRLDC))
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway way man will spend nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly motel shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Larry Carter, 26, pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in 33-year-old Rashad Atkins’ death.

The shooting took place in January 2017 at the Lazy G Motel.

Authorities said Atkins was shot and killed during a drug-related robbery. Two witnesses identified Carter as the gunman in the case.

“Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department did a great job using license plate information, cell phone data, facial recognition, witness statements, and city cameras to track down all the people who had been in and out of the motel room, many of them using or purchasing drugs throughout the day, to get to the bottom of who was inside at the time of the shooting, and who committed the crime,” Senior Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford said.

The judge sentenced Carter to 18 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

