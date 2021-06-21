Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) – Investigators have determined the point of origin of a four-alarm apartment fire that broke out earlier this month in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, mulch on the ocean-facing side of the apartment complex located in the 9000 block of Shore Drive was the source of the June 1 blaze.

Casey said the HCFR’s fire investigation unit can’t rule out improperly discarded smoking materials or fireworks as a potential cause of the fire.

Officials say one building – containing 15 units – sustained “significant damage” in that fire. At least six units received fire damage and several others sustained smoke and water damage.

According to the Red Cross, six people were being provided financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

No injuries were reported.

Initially a second-alarm fire, the blaze was upgraded to a four-alarm fire, the first in HCFR history, department spokesperson Tony Casey said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
Corey Dontray Rowell
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Marlboro County crash

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the...
Myrtle Beach releases list of official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend
Conway Police Department hosts Camp G.R.E.A.T summer program for kids. (Source: WMBF News)
Conway police host summer camp to prevent gang violence among youth