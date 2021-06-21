HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) – Investigators have determined the point of origin of a four-alarm apartment fire that broke out earlier this month in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, mulch on the ocean-facing side of the apartment complex located in the 9000 block of Shore Drive was the source of the June 1 blaze.

Casey said the HCFR’s fire investigation unit can’t rule out improperly discarded smoking materials or fireworks as a potential cause of the fire.

Officials say one building – containing 15 units – sustained “significant damage” in that fire. At least six units received fire damage and several others sustained smoke and water damage.

According to the Red Cross, six people were being provided financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

No injuries were reported.

Initially a second-alarm fire, the blaze was upgraded to a four-alarm fire, the first in HCFR history, department spokesperson Tony Casey said.

