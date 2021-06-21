Submit a Tip
Grand Strand on track to have record-setting summer, sports tourism season

By Jennifer Roberts
Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One sports tourism leader in Myrtle Beach said the city will see a record-setting season for summer events.

This comes at a time when several sporting events for kids are making their way back to the Grand Strand.

One of the events taking place this week is the Youth Baseball Nationals at Grand Park. A total of 55 teams nationwide are competing in the event.

“We lost baseball for a few months there,” said George Sobieralski, assistant coach for the Hickory Hornets from Bel Air, Maryland. ”We’re a team that relishes competition so to get back moving nationally, has been absolutely amazing. Feeling blessed.”

“We were looking for another spectacular tournament,”said John Klug, with the Lake Shore Graysox from Pasadena, Maryland. “Why not spend five days here playing baseball. It feels good to be out in front of people.”

The executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, Jonathan Paris, said things will only get busier in the days to come, because more families will visit the area for sporting events.

He said the city is on track to have a record-setting summer season.

“Our next 10-11 weeks of youth baseball, softball, basketball, dance events that are coming to Myrtle Beach and area venues,” Paris said. “They’re all seeing [high amounts of] participation numbers, and a lot of them are sold out. Some of them had been sold out for a few weeks.”

This information comes at no surprise to several businesses because they’re reporting an increase in tourists.

Staff at Peace Love and Little Donuts of Myrtle Beach in The Market Common said their store is a lot busier than usual and the workers are helping more families with kids.

They believe many of the recent customers are attending dance competitions and sporting events in the area.

Employee Kaitlyn Skiles said at their store, business started picking up earlier this month, right before the school year came to a close.

“Usually, Tuesdays in Myrtle Beach are the slowest day of the week for any restaurant and right now it’s one of our busiest,” Skiles said. “This has been every Tuesday for the past month, we have a line out the door at 8 in the morning, when we open.”

Skiles said overall, the impact of sports tourism is good for the businesses in The Market Common.

”We’re already doing a lot better than we thought we would,” Skiles said. “We’re doing really well.”

