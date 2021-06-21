Florence leaders meet to vote on infrastructure plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence City Council is holding a special called meeting Monday to vote on a plan to raise money for infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, which began Monday at 4 p.m., Florence leaders will vote on a second reading to raise funds for stormwater improvements through bond sales. With these bonds, the city could raise up to $7 million.

District 1 Councilman William Schofield announced in a Facebook post they have two options.

The first is to vote to approve $4 million worth of bonds that would cover the cost of eight different infrastructure projects in the city.

The second is to approve the sale up to $7 million, which would help pay for 13 projects.

Schofield said the second option would increase stormwater fees in the city by about 50 cents per month. However, he believes it’s necessary to get the city’s stormwater drainage system under control.

