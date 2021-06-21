Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: More rain chances arrive through the week

Widespread downpours and storms arrive Tuesday
Widespread downpours and storms arrive Tuesday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of tropical moisture lingers this week, helping keep showers and storms in the forecast.

A cold front is set to arrive Tuesday, ramping up our rain chances through the day. Expect widespread showers and storms, especially into the afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could produce strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

This cold front gets hung up along the Grand Strand and will help keep the rain chances going. Expect more afternoon downpours through Wednesday and Thursday with the best chances remaining near the coast.

We’ll head into a more typical summertime forecast late this week. That means more afternoon storms but they won’t be as widespread starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Plenty of heat and humidity this week with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s most afternoons.

Plenty of rain in the forecast this week
Plenty of rain in the forecast this week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
Corey Dontray Rowell
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Marlboro County crash

Latest News

Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday
Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday
Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday
Rain chances ramp back up in time for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight