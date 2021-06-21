FIRST ALERT: More rain chances arrive through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of tropical moisture lingers this week, helping keep showers and storms in the forecast.

A cold front is set to arrive Tuesday, ramping up our rain chances through the day. Expect widespread showers and storms, especially into the afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could produce strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

This cold front gets hung up along the Grand Strand and will help keep the rain chances going. Expect more afternoon downpours through Wednesday and Thursday with the best chances remaining near the coast.

We’ll head into a more typical summertime forecast late this week. That means more afternoon storms but they won’t be as widespread starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Plenty of heat and humidity this week with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s most afternoons.

Plenty of rain in the forecast this week (WMBF)

