FIRST ALERT: Clearing out today, another round of heavy rain arrives Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Claudette continues to work across North Carolina this morning, moving that heavy rain we picked up on overnight out of the area. Across the board, we picked up a solid 1-2″ of rain from the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee and that rain came down hard. Thankfully, our severe weather threat was limited but those strong storms packed a punch during the evening and overnight hours.

Here's a look at the totals from the Claudette in our area. (WMBF)

As we go through the morning, we will hold onto a stray shower chance through the morning commute as Claudette works to the northeast. We have tropical moisture still in the area, so an isolated shower or two will hang around for this morning. Outside of that, clouds will begin to clear out throughout today and we will heat up quickly.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with clearing skies today. It's going to be HOT. (WMBF)

Winds will remain breezy today with an isolated shower chance early on. Following that, we will see highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today with plenty of humidity. Expect a warm Monday on tap.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area. This will bring another round of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. (WMBF)

Moisture will build back into the region by tonight and into Tuesday, all of this will arrive before our next weather maker on Tuesday as a strong cold front swings into the Carolinas. Highs will be in the mid 80s with showers and storms likely throughout the late morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 70% and there is a very low threat of a strong storm or two. The main threat with any strong storm would be gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Tuesday looks to be the only day this week feature widespread rain chances.

Rain chances remain in the forecast. (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the work week, our area gets stuck in the battleground between high pressure and moisture bringing shower chances onshore. Due to this, we have scattered showers and storms in the forecast for nearly everyday this week. Highs will be cooler on Wednesday with more clouds in the area. We’re back to the low-mid 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

