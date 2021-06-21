Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Father, daughter charged after chase ends in Georgetown County

A chase that began in Williamsburg County ended in Georgetown County and resulted in a father...
A chase that began in Williamsburg County ended in Georgetown County and resulted in a father and daughter being taken into custody.(ap newsroom)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A father and daughter are facing charges following a chase that ended in Georgetown County, authorities said.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Alexis Jene Bone was attempting to elude Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Highway 51 when she crossed into Georgetown County and traveled down county roads before stopping at a home on Wolf Drive.

That home belonged to her father, Arthur Gene Bone, authorities said. Alexis Bone resisted officers’ attempts to get her out of the car and her father tried to pull deputies away from her, according to law enforcement.

Both were eventually taken into custody and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

Alexis Bone has been charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, a press release stated. Georgetown County authorities said they have charged her with first-degree assault and battery and cruelty to animals.

Arthur Bone was charged by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office with obstructing and hindering law enforcement, the release stated. He was also served with an outstanding family court bench warrant.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Corey Dontray Rowell
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County

Latest News

Larry Carter
Judge sentences man to 18 years in prison for deadly Myrtle Beach motel shooting
Police are searching for this vehicle following a shooting along Sumter Avenue in Hartsville on...
Police search for suspect vehicle follow second shooting in Hartsville
Evan Spencer Golden
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting in...
Police search for suspects in Bell Ave. shooting in Hartsville