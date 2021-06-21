Father, daughter charged after chase ends in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A father and daughter are facing charges following a chase that ended in Georgetown County, authorities said.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Alexis Jene Bone was attempting to elude Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Highway 51 when she crossed into Georgetown County and traveled down county roads before stopping at a home on Wolf Drive.

That home belonged to her father, Arthur Gene Bone, authorities said. Alexis Bone resisted officers’ attempts to get her out of the car and her father tried to pull deputies away from her, according to law enforcement.

Both were eventually taken into custody and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

Alexis Bone has been charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, a press release stated. Georgetown County authorities said they have charged her with first-degree assault and battery and cruelty to animals.

Arthur Bone was charged by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office with obstructing and hindering law enforcement, the release stated. He was also served with an outstanding family court bench warrant.

