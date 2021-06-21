Conway police host summer camp to prevent gang violence among youth

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Monday, the Conway Police Department kicked off its Camp G.R.E.A.T summer program for kids.

It runs from June 21 through Aug. 6 at Conway Middle School.

Camp G.R.E.A.T is an acronym for Gang Resistance Education And Training. Through the seven-week program, school resource officers will teach elementary and middle schoolers ways to prevent gang membership and violence.

The program wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to that returning this year and how much better it’s going to be as we continue to evolve and grow the program,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.

The program includes lessons on how to build confidence, deal with peer pressure and make positive decisions, as well as bullying.

Long said they’ve partnered with various groups so the cost of the camp wouldn’t be so expensive.

“We’re very, very fortunate a couple of years ago to partner with some teacher’s aides that have been trained with Horry County School District and they came and offered an immense wealth of knowledge,” Long said.

The camp has already reached its limit for this year.

