Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police host summer camp to prevent gang violence among youth

By Nia Watson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Monday, the Conway Police Department kicked off its Camp G.R.E.A.T summer program for kids.

It runs from June 21 through Aug. 6 at Conway Middle School.

Camp G.R.E.A.T is an acronym for Gang Resistance Education And Training. Through the seven-week program, school resource officers will teach elementary and middle schoolers ways to prevent gang membership and violence.

The program wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to that returning this year and how much better it’s going to be as we continue to evolve and grow the program,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.

The program includes lessons on how to build confidence, deal with peer pressure and make positive decisions, as well as bullying.

Long said they’ve partnered with various groups so the cost of the camp wouldn’t be so expensive.

“We’re very, very fortunate a couple of years ago to partner with some teacher’s aides that have been trained with Horry County School District and they came and offered an immense wealth of knowledge,” Long said.

The camp has already reached its limit for this year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Marlboro County crash
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck

Latest News

A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will soon come to The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach receives grant to build pedestrian, bicycle bridge in The Market Common
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marlboro County.
One hurt after officer-involved shooting in the Pee Dee
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
Troopers investigating weekend crash that killed 3 in Georgetown County
Camp G.R.E.A.T. Begins Monday
Camp G.R.E.A.T. Begins Monday