One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, troopers say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Marlboro County on Saturday.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 79 near Adamsville Road North.

A Jeep Wrangler traveling north crossed the center line and collided with a Hyundai Accent traveling on the other side of the highway, Southern said.

A rear-seat passenger of the Hyundai died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai and the driver of the Jeep were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to Southern.

