Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, troopers say

A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Marlboro County on Saturday.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 79 near Adamsville Road North.

A Jeep Wrangler traveling north crossed the center line and collided with a Hyundai Accent traveling on the other side of the highway, Southern said.

A rear-seat passenger of the Hyundai died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai and the driver of the Jeep were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to Southern.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Tropical Storm Claudette
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Claudette forms
Authorities investigating Darlington County homicide
Corey Dontray Rowell
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County
Weekend Beach Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Claudette bring showers, storms to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Myrtle Beach celebrates the new US national holiday, Juneteenth
People celebrating Juneteenth
Myrtle Beach residents celebrate Juneteenth at Charlie’s Place
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County