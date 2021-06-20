Submit a Tip
NC governor again vetoes gun-rights bill for more churches

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another piece of gun-rights legislation that would allow parishioners at more churches to be armed.

The veto by the Democratic governor on Friday marked the second year in a row he’s blocked the idea.

The legislation advanced by Republicans says people going to religious services at a location where private schools also meet can carry handguns if they have a concealed weapons permit.

Attendees of stand-alone churches already have that ability. Cooper says the state should keep guns off school grounds to protect teacher and students.

Republicans will need Democratic help to override the veto. That didn’t happen in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

