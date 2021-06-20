At least 3 people shot, multiple cars hit by bullets at party in York County, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened at a party in York County Saturday. At least three people were shot in one shooting. Deputies say someone shot at a car in a separate shooting.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about multiple shots fired just before 11:30 p.m. near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle in the Oakridge community. For clarity, deputies did not say this event was connected to any other organized event that may have taken place in the Clover area or York County on Saturday night.

Investigators say three people were shot. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Gaston County, N.C. in personal vehicles. Deputies say the third victim, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all three victims are residents of Gaston County.

A case report says bullets and shell casings littered the street for at least 300 feet. Deputies say multiple cars were hit by bullets.

Officials say hundreds of people were on scene for a large party, and a teen was lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The teen was flown to a Charlotte hospital and officials say multiple other people reportedly sought treatment for gunshot wounds in Gastonia.

The other teen victim in this incident was reported to deputies by a hospital employee in Mount Holly. Hospital officials say they treated the teen for a bullet fragment in the lower right leg.

Deputies say no one is in custody related to the shooting. If you know of anything, you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

York County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a separate shooting that happened about a half hour earlier, involving the same party.

Deputies say they responded to Regal Road and Oakridge Road for a road rage incident in which shots were fired. Deputies say the victim told detectives a car leaving the party quickly pulled in front of his car and almost caused a crash.

The victim says he honked his horn and flashed his headlights at the car that pulled in front of him. The victim says the car pulled up beside him and fired shots at the side of his car.

On June 20 just after midnight, deputies responded to an injured man who was reported by Gaston County Police. The person had went to Gaston County from the scene of Oakridge Motorcycle Club. A case report says this man called EMS and said he was shot. EMS took him to the hospital around 30 minutes before deputies arrived on scene.

According to the York County Sheriff’s office, the man’s wife was in the car with him, as well as two children, ages 11 and 8. Deputies say a bullet hole was found in the right rear passenger door where one of the children was sitting.

A case report says the man’s vehicle was left on scene. The report goes on to say a bloody gun on the dash and a cell phone on the front passenger seat were in plain view. The vehicle was not searched due to it being an active crime scene. Deputies reportedly stood by and kept the car secure until CID took over and the car was towed.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks driving a dark-colored four-door Chevy Malibu with a Georgia license plate.

York County Sheriff’s Deputies ask you to contact them with any information at 803-628-3059 or by calling CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

