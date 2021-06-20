Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Claudette could re-strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it passes through our area tonight.

Tropical Depression Claudette
Tropical Depression Claudette(WMBF)

Tropical Storm Watches are in place for coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties due to possible winds up to 45 mph. These winds will take place even outside of our strong storms. The strongest wind gusts look to take place along the beaches.

Tropical Alerts
Tropical Alerts(WMBF)

We also have a Flash Flood Watch in place for the entire area that will last until noon Monday. Rainfall totals will amount to 1-3 inches, with a few areas seeing higher amounts possible underneath some of the stronger storms tonight. Tropical moisture means we could see a lot of rain fall over a short period of time. With this amount of rain, flood prone areas could become an issue. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals(WMBF)

An isolated, brief tornado or two will also be possible as we head into this afternoon and evening. A level 2 of 5 risk is in place for all of the Grand Strand including Florence and parts of the Pee Dee. With the threat for strong storms lasting long after midnight, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings while you’re sleeping.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(WMBF)

The main time frame for these showers and storms will take place after 3:00pm and last until about 3:00am. Tomorrow morning’s commute will be mostly dry with the threat of severe weather long over by Monday morning.

