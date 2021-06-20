Submit a Tip
Boston leads USA to gold in AmeriCup finals

Boston could not be stopped on either end of the court as she finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds(South Carolina Athletics)
By Diana Koval
Updated: 23 hours ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston used a dominant performance to help the United States knock off Puerto Rico, 74-59, in the 2021 AmeriCup final on Saturday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente.

Boston could not be stopped on either end of the court as she finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds to help secure the gold medal. Junior Destanni Henderson made her second start of the tournament, dishing out an assist in the win.

In the third-place game sophomore Laeticia Amihere balled out with 22 points and 11 rebounds, both game highs, but it was not enough for Canada to get the win as the Canadians fell to Brazil, 87-82, in double overtime.

Freshman Kamilla Cardoso tallied eight points and four rebounds in the win.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball program.

