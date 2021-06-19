Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Submit a Tip
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

