Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody and now charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Donald Ray McMillian was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 25-year-old Clayton Cummings and the assault of 41-year-old Jamie Cummings.

Deputies responded to a home on Morgan J. Road in Shannon Thursday night after reports of someone being shot.

Clayton Cummings was found dead when deputies arrived, while Jamie Cummings was found with serious injuries. The incident was the result of a domestic dispute, according to authorities.

McMillan is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

