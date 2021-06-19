Juneteenth proclamation comes just in time for Myrtle Beach Black history celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s annual Black History Celebration was a little delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the rescheduling lined right up with another important date: June 19.

Some recent news from the federal government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday made the celebration that much sweeter.

“I never thought I’d be in this kind of history,” said Betty Poole Richardson, recipient of the Mary C. Canty Service Award. “I’m just elated to be part of the history of this.”

The Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum chose her for the award for her role in shaping Myrtle Beach.

Richardson was a teacher with Horry County Schools for decades, helping to shape the future for countless students.

She’s also served in the NAACP and on the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission.

“Somebody thought enough to put my name in something like this,” said Richardson. “It feels good. It feels good. It really does.”

Richardson and the other three award recipients certainly had the spotlight, but they did have to share it.

President Joe Biden recently signed Juneteenth into law as a national holiday to commemorate the abolition of slavery.

The Black History Celebration was supposed to take place months ago, but the rescheduling made it perfectly coincide with the new national holiday.

“It makes it even more exciting and honorable the fact that Juneteenth is a national holiday,” said Cookie Goings, Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Director. “We truly get to celebrate everything that we are as a people, and moving forward being the very best we can be.”

Goings helps organize the celebration every year in honor of Canty, who spent her life in service to improve the Myrtle Beach community.

While Canty passed away a few years ago, Goings thinks she’d be honored to see Juneteenth become a national holiday and to know so many people are coming together to celebrate Black history in her memory.

“Mary C. Canty was my mother,” she said. “I think she would say ‘Good job. We’re not there yet. We’ve got to keep working, we got to keep fighting, but good job.’”

This year’s four Mary C. Canty Service Award winners join a list of 31 since the award was created in 2014.

