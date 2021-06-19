Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Claudette forms

By Jessica Dobson
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Claudette forms Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Claudette
Tropical Storm Claudette(WMBF)

At 4:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Claudette was located inland near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 90.7 West. Claudette is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected later today, with a turn toward the east-northeast expected by tonight or Sunday. On the forecast track, the system should move farther inland over Louisiana during the next several hours, then move across portions of the Gulf coast and southeastern states through the weekend, and over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday. The system is forecast to re-develop over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

