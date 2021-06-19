FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Claudette bring showers, storms to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a hot and sunny start to the weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee but big changes are in store for Sunday.

Today’s forecast features hot and humid temperatures, as highs soar into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Grand Strand and low 90s for the Pee Dee. Tropical moisture is already beginning to work into the area so high humidity and mugginess will continue to be a factor, with feels like temperatures well into the 90s as well. This will help to spark a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but only a 20% chance of rain is on the way.

Weekend Beach Forecast (WMBF)

Late tonight and into Sunday morning, the first round of rain is set to arrive thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette. We could hear a few claps of thunder and some heavy rainfall at times.

Tropical Storm Claudette (WMBF)

A few more rounds of rain will arrive throughout tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon before the main arrival of potentially strong to severe storms tomorrow evening. This will come as the center of circulation works across our area. Some of these storms could potentially last overnight Sunday, after midnight.

Sunday Storms (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 1 out of 5 risk for Sunday’s storms. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and also the small risk of an isolated tornado or two. You’ll want to make sure to stay weather aware through tomorrow night and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

SPC Outlook Sunday (WMBF)

Heavy rainfall will be one of tomorrow’s primary threats. With plenty of tropical moisture at play, rainfall totals will amount to 1-3″ or higher in some areas.

Rainfall Forecast (WMBF)

The severe threat will be over with by Monday, but a passing cold front will help to keep rain chances in the forecast for the first half of next week.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team all weekend long for the latest updates on our chance for storms.

