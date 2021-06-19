Submit a Tip
Authorities investigating Darlington County homicide

(Gray News, file image)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly incident in Darlington County that’s been ruled a homicide.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said an incident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 151 in Hartsville.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mardrell Addison, of Lamar.

Hardee said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

