Authorities investigating Darlington County homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly incident in Darlington County that’s been ruled a homicide.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said an incident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 151 in Hartsville.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mardrell Addison, of Lamar.

Hardee said an autopsy has been scheduled.

